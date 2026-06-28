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Louisiana Art and Science Museum took guests back in time at its annual Dino Day

10 hours 37 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 5:44 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum gave guests an opportunity to experience a time long passed at its annual Dino Day on Saturday. 

Guests at the event had an opportunity to meet a paleontologist as well as Jason, a 66-million-year-old Triceratops skull.

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The event also featured hands-on activities as well as immersive dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. 

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