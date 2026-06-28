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Baker voters approve tax increase for firefighter salaries

6 hours 28 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 9:54 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER – Voters in Baker on Saturday approved a 10-mill, 10-year property tax to fund salaries for firefighters.

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The tax will raise $937,000 a year over the next decade. The vote was 55% to 45%.

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