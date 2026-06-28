78°
Latest Weather Blog
Assumption voters approve proposals for fire protection, streets
NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish voters on Saturday approved a property tax to raise $1.235 million a year for fire protection, complete but unofficial results say.
The vote was 77% to 23%. The 5-mill property tax on the ballot is set to expire in 10 years.
Around Labadieville, the Road Lighting District No. 1 sought to renew a 15-mill property tax worth $160,000 a year for street lights. The proposal passed 66% to 34%.
And in Napoleonville, voters approved a 7.02-,ill property tax to raise $20,400 for street improvements and “any other lawful purpose.” The vote was 67% to 33%.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Livonia Wildcats
-
Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dominating Double-A
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum took guests back in time at its...
-
KnockFest transports visitors to a magical world at Knock Knock Children's Museum
-
Farmers in Avoyelles Parish lose crops, livestock in flooding from Tropical Storm...