Assumption voters approve proposals for fire protection, streets

NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish voters on Saturday approved a property tax to raise $1.235 million a year for fire protection, complete but unofficial results say.

The vote was 77% to 23%. The 5-mill property tax on the ballot is set to expire in 10 years.

Around Labadieville, the Road Lighting District No. 1 sought to renew a 15-mill property tax worth $160,000 a year for street lights. The proposal passed 66% to 34%.

And in Napoleonville, voters approved a 7.02-,ill property tax to raise $20,400 for street improvements and “any other lawful purpose.” The vote was 67% to 33%.