Original Blue Store Chicken to close, relocate

Image credit to Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - The original Blue Store Chicken location off of Southern's campus is closing and relocating due to concerns about the building's structure, the owner announced Saturday.

In a notice posted on social media, Blue Store Chicken said the location on Mills Avenue was closing "due to the poor condition of the building's structure" effective July 4.

"We will miss the Jaguar spirit, the energy, the festivities, friendly neighbors that became family, the happy look on everyone’s faces as they leave the store with a pan of chicken," the announcement said.

The new location was not announced at this time, but Blue Store plans to post updates on their Facebook.