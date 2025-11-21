81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge deputies searching for two people accused of stealing from Lobdell Highway business

2 hours 25 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, November 21 2025 Nov 21, 2025 November 21, 2025 11:48 AM November 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Catherine Lemoine

BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a local business.

According to deputies, an unknown Black man and woman entered a local business on Lobdell Highway on Nov. 8. After they were done selecting merchandise, they left the store without paying in an older-model grey Buick.

The woman was last seen wearing a strapless red top with an athletic build, who seemed to be in her early 20s. The man was wearing a white tank top with a green baseball cap.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the two alleged thieves is asked to call detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days