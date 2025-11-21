81°
West Baton Rouge deputies searching for two people accused of stealing from Lobdell Highway business
BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a local business.
According to deputies, an unknown Black man and woman entered a local business on Lobdell Highway on Nov. 8. After they were done selecting merchandise, they left the store without paying in an older-model grey Buick.
The woman was last seen wearing a strapless red top with an athletic build, who seemed to be in her early 20s. The man was wearing a white tank top with a green baseball cap.
Anyone with information about the two alleged thieves is asked to call detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
