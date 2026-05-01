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West Baton Rouge deputies asking for public's help in identifying vehicle burglary suspects

2 hours 2 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 1:33 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are asking the public's help as they investigate a series of vehicle burglaries in the Antonio area. 

The burglaries happened on April 26 shortly after midnight along Fairview Avenue, Lynndale Drive, Silverstone Avenue, Willow Glen Avenue and Stafford Boulevard. 

Anyone with footage along these streets is asked to submit it to the sheriff's office here.

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