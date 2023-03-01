Wellness Day for Women: Pennington Biomedical Research Center offering health screenings and more this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Pennington Biomedical Research Center is offering health screenings and more activities this weekend for the 23rd annual Wellness Day for Women.

The event Saturday will include a free lunch, an entry-level Tai Chi class, outdoor fitness stations and a one-mile walk around the lake.

It all runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4.

