Weekend work announced for Intracoastal Bridge
BATON ROUGE- DOTD announced that next week there will be alternating lane closures on the Southbound Intracoastal Bridge.
The closures will begin on Monday, April 15th, and end on Saturday, April 20th between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m.
The steel plates with rubberized mats will be used DOTD says, they are needed for bridge joint repairs.
There will also be alternating lane closures on the Southbound Intracoastal Bridge beginning Saturday night, April 20th at 7 p.m. until Monday morning April 22nd at 4 a.m.
