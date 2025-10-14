Week 6 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW

BATON ROUGE - Week six of the prep football season has come and gone, and the WBRZ Sports2 team has selected three finalists. It's now up to you, the fans, to vote for your Fans' Choice Player of the Week.

To vote, click HERE. You can vote up to 50 times. Polls close Wednesday at noon, and our winner will be featured Wednesday evening in our 6 p.m. newscast.

Our finalist for week 6 are:

ATH Landon Johnson - Madison Prep: The Chargers' do-it-all guy helped lead Madison Prep to victory over Southern Lab with two receiving touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in the win.

RB Brenton Paul - Denham Springs - The Yellowjackets had a track meet in a win over Live Oak, and senior running back Brenton Paul turned on the jets with 211 rushing yards on 13 carries and 4 touchdowns.

RB Ean Hills - West Feliciana: The Saints handed St. Michael their first loss of the season and running back Ean Hills had a game high of 159 rushing yards on 25 carries and he found the endzone twice in the victory.