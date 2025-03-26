82°
Wednesday's Health Report: American Lung Association offering cancer screenings in six parishes
NEW ORLEANS - As part of National Cancer Prevention Month, the American Lung Association is offering free lung cancer screenings to residents of six parishes who face higher risk.
Residents in Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry, Terrebonne and Tangipahoa parishes are eligible for the screenings. They must also be between 50 and 80 years old, have a 20 pack-year history of smoking (one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years) and they must currently smoke or have quit smoking within the last 15 years.
Eligible residents can call a health navigator at (844) 252-5864 who can help them schedule a screening.
You can find more information here.
