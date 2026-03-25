Wednesday PM Forecast: Peak warmth almost here, refreshing change into the weekend

The routine of foggy starts and very warm afternoons is set to continue as this spring warmth reaches its peak in the next 48 hours. A weekend front will seek to provide a little more comfort before another shift in pattern pushes both temperatures and rain chances up next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The night will start off on a mostly clear and slightly muggy note with temperatures falling through the 70s. As temperatures approach their overnight low of 60°, ingredients will come together for fog development in many areas. Fog might be dense in a few pockets, so consider budgeting a few extra minutes for the commute to work or school. Morning low clouds will be shallow and should burn off by mid-to-late morning. Mostly sunny skies will take over for the afternoon, nudging thermometers into the mid-80s.

Up Next: After another round of morning fog and low clouds, afternoon sun will break through to push highs into the middle and upper 80s on Friday. That’s the warmest day in the forecast due to warm air collecting ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will pass late Friday without a single drop of rain, instead delivering a surge of dry, refreshing air from the north.

Saturday looks more comfortable with a high in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s. However, due to the lack of recent rain, an uptick in wind speeds, and dry air in place, fires may have an easier time spreading if they ignite. While there is no formal Red Flag Warning at this point, it’s not a bad idea to play it safe and hold off on outdoor activities that involve fire.

Humidity will also creep back in, contributing to a gradual rise in shower chances with each passing day. Next week, spotty to isolated showers and storms will become a more common sight during the afternoon commute.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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