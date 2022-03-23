Wednesday PM Forecast: lots of sun through the weekend

Much quieter weather is in store for the remainder of the 7-Day Forecast. Temperatures will slowly trend upward from five degrees below average, to five degrees above average.

Next 24 Hours: Mainly clear skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s with light northwest winds. A weak upper level disturbance swinging through the area on Thursday could cause a few clouds to pass through skies, and a sprinkle or light shower is not impossible, but unlikely for most. As a whole, skies will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s with light, southwest winds.

Up Next: Friday morning looks to be the chilliest period of the 7-Day Forecast with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear all the way through the weekend with high temperatures climbing from the low 70s Friday afternoon to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Expect those numbers to be back into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. The next organized rain should hold off until at least Wednesday of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: While an upper level trough of low pressure starts to swing through on Thursday morning, low temperatures will drop into the low 40s. The lift created by the center of this trough could stir up some mid to high level clouds on Thursday or even a spotty shower. An upper level ridge of high pressure will remain primarily over the Rockies through the weekend with the atmosphere very slowly warming over the local area. At the surface, high pressure will gradually work eastward from the Plains to east coast of Florida, Friday through Monday. With no significant onshore winds until at least Monday, if that soon, the threat of precipitation will be minimal through Tuesday. At the surface, dry air will keep morning lows on the cool side of average this weekend, roughly 5-8 degrees below normal. Highs will likely to be pretty close to normal through the weekend, then as onshore flow returns on Monday, it should lead to high temperatures moving into the 80s for midweek next week.

--Josh

