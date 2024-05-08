Wednesday PM Forecast: hot nights continue until a stormy one brings relief

The Capital Area had a second straight morning fail to leave the upper 70s and set a second consecutive record warm minimum temperature. A third straight is likely before a cold front brings some relief ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Low temperatures are expected to come in around 79 degrees and the standing record warm minimum is 76 degrees. Low clouds and south winds of 5-10mph will certainly work against much cooling. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a continuation of the heat and steam. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s. Elevated humidity which will also cause afternoon temperatures to feel a bit warmer than the display on thermometers—heat indices could near 100 degrees.

Up Next: Though cold fronts become increasingly unusual along the Gulf Coast in May, at least one more will come ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend. Thursday night, a front could bring some passing showers and thunderstorms. There is even a “Level 2/5, Slight Risk” for severe weather as some thunderstorms could produce gusty wind—especially along and north of I-12. Precipitation will be largely focused during the overnight hours with clearing skies by late Friday morning.

Expect temperatures and especially humidity to take a significant step back. Friday through Monday will have highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Enjoy any stretch of comfort we can get as June nears.

The former cold front will begin to work back to the north as a warm front late in the weekend or early next week. Since this boundary will be the impetus for some showers and thunderstorms to develop, it is worth monitoring if you have outdoor plans with Mom on Sunday. This far in advance, timing remains unclear and so a mention of showers and thunderstorms is carried in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Some adjustments can be expected as we get closer.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.