Ascension deputies arrest man for murder after woman killed in Geismar shooting

GEISMAR — A man was arrested on Friday after a woman was killed in a shooting in Geismar on Kerry Road, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the shooting began on June 20 when deputies responded to the scene on Kerry Road around 3 p.m., where they found 48-year-old Shandolan Carey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Marquell Green as a suspect and determined that both Green and Carey knew each other.

Green was arrested on Friday for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting remains under investigation.