93°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension deputies arrest man for murder after woman killed in Geismar shooting
GEISMAR — A man was arrested on Friday after a woman was killed in a shooting in Geismar on Kerry Road, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The investigation into the shooting began on June 20 when deputies responded to the scene on Kerry Road around 3 p.m., where they found 48-year-old Shandolan Carey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Marquell Green as a suspect and determined that both Green and Carey knew each other.
Green was arrested on Friday for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Trending News
The shooting remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senate run-off, key EBR tax issues will be on voter's ballots during...
-
One Tank Trips: 13th Gate Escape
-
Coroner's office: 15-year-old found shot dead in middle of road in Southdowns...
-
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish deputies...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Pride returns to Raising Cane's River Center...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers
-
30 years after iconic home run, Warren Morris enters Louisiana Sports Hall...
-
Trio of Tigers rated Top-10 at their position in College Football 27
-
Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS...
-
Team Phelps: Napoleonville family "all-in" on son's rodeo dream