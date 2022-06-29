Wednesday PM Forecast: Heavy rain threat continues, Watching the Tropics

The threat for heavy rain continues for the rest of the week.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As the sun goes down, the rest of the shower activity will fizzle out. Temperatures tonight will be in this mid-70s. Thursday temperatures will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will bubble up between noon and 3 p.m. and some of them could be very efficient rain makers. There is a level 1/4 marginal risk for excessive rainfall. This means that storms could produce several inches of rain in a short amount of time. That tends to strain the drainage system. When it is actively raining, keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flood, especially in those typical problem spots. The majority of the WBRZ viewing area will see rain before the day is over.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain —please have access to alerts through the weekend. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: The risk for excessive rainfall continues at least through Friday. Showers and storms will be efficient rain makers capable of causing street and poor drainage flooding. This is common for showers and storms this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s before significant cloud cover and showers and storms roll in. Not everyone will see rain, but there are more chances every afternoon heading into the weekend. Morning temperatures will start in the low 70s and climb into the low 90s before pop up showers move in. This pattern repeats through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Overall, rainfall should be manageable, but the Storm Station is monitoring the risk for excessive rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is bringing the threat of heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to countries in the Caribbean. This storm is not a threat to the local area. CLICK HERE to see the latest forecast cone for PTC 2.

There is a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is promoting extra rainfall this week. It may become a short-lived tropical depression. It is approaching the southern Texas and northern Mexico coastline. This system is not a threat to the local area.

Northern Gulf of Mexico:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico have increased since this morning but remain disorganized. This system is forecast to move slowly westward and approach the coast of southern Texas and northern Mexico by early Thursday. Some slow development is still possible, and it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it turns northwestward and moves inland over Texas on Thursday. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast for the next few days. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your National Weather Service office. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane is currently investigating the disturbance.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward for the next few days. The wave is forecast to move over the Windward Islands late Friday or early Saturday and then over the eastern Caribbean Sea by the weekend, where further development is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.