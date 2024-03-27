Wednesday PM Forecast: cool mornings and warm afternoons as sun returns

Pesky clouds that blurred out most of our sunshine on Wednesday will exit overnight. A gradual warming trend will take shape on Thursday and continue through Easter Weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect clouds to clear from west to east during the overnight hours. Temperatures may be slow to drop at first, due to the clouds, but will dip at more substantial clip after midnight and end up in the mid 40s by dawn. We will wake up to full sunshine on Thursday and this will help temperatures warm some 30 degrees to highs in the mid 70s. There will be a light, north breeze of about 5-10mph.

Up Next: Friday will begin chilly with low temperatures in the mid 40s. In response to ample sunshine, high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Over the weekend, highs and lows will climb a little more, getting into the 80s and 50s respectively. We will start to see a little bit more cloud cover, especially on Easter which could be mostly cloudy at times. Thermometers will climb even higher to start the new month flirting with records on Monday. The standing mark is 88 degrees from just one year ago. The forecast calls for 87 degrees. The next rain will hold off until at least Tuesday. Early on, this system looks to be weaker in nature with only some passing showers and thunderstorms.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.