Wednesday PM Forecast: 80s to end the week

Much more sunshine is expected over the next few days. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s to close out the workweek.

Next 24 Hours: Southeast winds of 5-10mph will allow dew points (humidity) to increase tonight, there setting a higher mark for low temperatures, which will stop in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly clear. Much warmer temperatures will be felt on Thursday. Beneath mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. The air will not feel as dry as previous days, but also not as humid as this past weekend. Winds will remain out of the southeast at 5-10mph.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday, much warmer conditions will build over the region leading to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and low temperatures in the low 60s. Humidity will not be super quick to return to the area, so while it will feel warmer, it will not feel overly sticky. There is really no good chance for rain through the weekend, although as humidity really increase on Sunday afternoon, a stray shower is possible. On Monday, a cold front will approach from the northwest leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The better shot at showers and thunderstorms will come with a weak cold front on Monday. At this time, that system looks relatively minor with no major threat for severe weather or heavy rain. Drier air will once again follow for the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: By Thursday, a larger upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. and center over the central Gulf Coast States to end the week. As a result, the atmosphere and surface temperatures will trend warmer. Sinking air beneath the ridge will bring high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s Thursday through the weekend. Moisture will not necessarily surge back into the region and the subsidence will help to keep afternoon humidity tolerable for a few more days. The weekend is expected to stay warm and mainly dry beneath the upper level ridge. An upper level trough of low pressure will dig into the Upper Midwest on Sunday and try to weaken the ridge. Just how much the ridge is suppressed will make the difference in how warm and dry we stay. If the ridge holds firm, then high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with relatively little precipitation. If the ridge breaks down a bit, a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible. At this time, it appears the ridge will be firm enough for most locations to remain rain free through Sunday. The trough will finally win out over the ridge on Monday, suppressing it enough to allow an eastward advancing cold front to arrive in the local area. This system will be entering a somewhat hostile environment and should be weakening on approach to the area. As is more and more common in late April and May, the cold front may fall apart while crossing the area but should be able to kick out some showers and thunderstorms Monday into Monday night. In the wake of the front, humidity will drop to levels that are more comfortable and lows will drop by about 10 degrees but highs will be virtually unchanged.

