Wednesday marks ninth anniversary of the start of the Great Flood of 2016

3 hours 35 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 7:18 AM August 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday marks the ninth anniversary of the beginning of a weather event that changed the state, devastated lives and permanently altered the way floods are viewed in South Louisiana. 

Aug. 13, 2016, was the start of the Great Flood of 2016 that left half the state underwater. 

Houses were destroyed and livelihoods were lost in the rains and waters that inundated the state. 

This morning on 2une In, JP and April Davis looked back on WBRZ's coverage of the event with Pat Shingleton, and how the community came together to raise each other above the water in the aftermath. 

