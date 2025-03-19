Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm today, Short-lived cool down to end workweek

A weak cold front will move through the Capital Region Wednesday, bringing breezy conditions, more clouds, a few sprinkles and cooler temperatures to end the workweek.

Today & Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy conditions early Wednesday helped limit temps to the low-60s for morning lows. Wednesday will be warm, despite the clouds, with highs climbing into the low-80s. Winds will remain elevated, out of the south, between 10-25 mph with higher gusts at times. A few sprinkles may squeeze out of clouds at times as a front passes through on Wednesday. Skies will rapidly clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s early Thursday.

Up Next: Winds will take a northerly turn Thursday, helping usher in cooler and drier air throughout the day. Despite full sunshine, highs will only warm into the middle to upper 60s Thursday afternoon. An even colder night should be expected going into the end of the workweek. Friday morning lows in the middle to upper-30s may result in areas of frost, especially near the Mississippi state line. Those with tropical plants or new blooms may want to take precautions. The cooldown is very short-lived. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be back near normal for early Spring, in the low-70s under full sunshine.

Saturday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing near 80 degrees after a near 50 degree start. Anyone with Saturday plans will be happy to hear sunny and dry conditions will dominate all day.

Sunday into Monday: A stronger frontal system will move across the region towards the end of the weekend. With more moisture present during this front's passage, a more significant round of rainfall is to be expected. While isolated showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, radar activity will likely peak overnight. A few showers may linger into the Monday morning commute before conditions dry up during afternoon hours. While no major storms are expected, it’s something we can’t entirely rule out just yet, especially for northern parts of the area.

