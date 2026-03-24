Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry skies, near-record warmth, and morning fog

We are in the midst of a late-March heat wave with several days of near-record temperatures on the way and very little rain in sight. Keep an eye on the morning commute, as increasing moisture could create dense fog through the end of the workweek.

Today & Tonight: Expect another warm, dry day for Tuesday with a high of 82°F. A very weak front draped across the area will bring some extra clouds, especially this afternoon, but won't offer much in the way of cooling. Tonight will be pleasant and mild with a low near 59°F. Fog is a slightly higher concern as the previously mentioned front will drift back to the north. At the very least, expect patchy areas of fog, and give yourself a few extra minutes for that morning commute.

Up Next: Temperatures tick up even more as we move toward the end of the work week. High pressure is anchoring itself over the region, which acts like a lid on the atmosphere, trapping heat and keeping rain away. The biggest impact through the end of the week will be the fog. Wednesday through Friday mornings will have the best opportunity for some dense fog, so keep that in mind if heading out early. Highs will soar into the mid-80s during that same timeframe, with some records even being tested.

A weak front sliding through Saturday morning will bring a slight cooldown for the weekend. This won't bring much rain, but it will "reset" our temperatures closer to where they should be for this time of year. Expect a beautiful, sunny weekend with highs dropping into the upper 70s—perfect for being outdoors! The warming trend starts all over again next week as we climb back to 81°F Monday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.