Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Today is the coldest day of the week before another warmup
Today will be the coldest day of the week.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Today will be the coldest day of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be capped in the mid-60s. With the thick cloud cover, there may be times of drizzle, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will fall close to 50°.
Up Next: Thursday is trending a little warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Starting Friday, the humidity will be climbing, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower will be possible, but most areas will stay dry. Isolated showers will be around early Saturday. The entire day will not be a washout, but it will be humid. Temperatures between the clouds will be in the 80s. Warm temperatures in the 80s last into Sunday too. A few showers will be possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but again we are not tracking a total washout for either day. The high humidity will be the thing you won’t be able to avoid. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man in coma after possible hit-and-run crash; police unresponsive about search for...
-
Officials not expecting to install Basin Bridge speed cameras until 2024
-
BRPD looking into their protocols following deadly helicopter crash
-
After threatening to sue homeowner for ignoring letter, parish now admits it...
-
Convicts with life sentences are up for parole; district attorney says it...
Sports Video
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed