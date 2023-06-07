Wednesday AM Forecast: The pattern continues with heat and PM showers today

Keeping the HEAT and the showers in today's forecast.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Another day, another chance for PM showers. Waking up this morning with some patchy fog. Be sure you are adding some extra minutes to your commute, the fog will begin to lift as the sunrises. Other than that a nice comfortable start to your Wednesday. Temperatures dipping into the upper-60s with mostly clear skies. Throughout the day, temperatures will creep towards 90°. Some may break the 90° mark, it all depends on when and where showers develop this afternoon. Isolated showers will start up right around 2PM and stick around through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but the rinse and repeat pattern continues.

Up Next: There is plenty of humidity to keep the pattern repeating into the weekend. Thursday you will wake up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the low-90s. Quick pop-up showers will start bubbling up. The rain will not stick around for very long. Each day there will be less moisture, and in return fewer PM showers. No day will be completely dry. Every afternoon you should expect the 90° heat, and on the days we see less showers… we could break into the mid-to-upper 90s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.