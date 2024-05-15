Wednesday AM Forecast: Sunny and warm today, Storm chances return to end week

Wednesday will be warm and sunny but conditions quickly change to end the workweek as another stormy set up takes over. Thursday afternoon through late Friday night, a few rounds of showers and storms are likely, some on the stronger side.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday starts off mild with clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the mid-60s. Once the sun rises, temperatures will quickly warm, well into the 80s and low 90s for some this afternoon. Despite a few higher clouds, skies will remain sunny all day. Overnight, clouds will move into southeast Louisiana, keeping temperatures closer to 70° early Thursday.

Peaceful conditions will prevail overnight with mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s. Wednesday will maintain a lot of sunshine with humidity still in check. High temperatures will soar to the low 90s.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the Metro Area on Wednesday. While the warmth will increase ground level ozone formation, wildfire smoke will ride into the region on northwesterly winds aloft. Much lighter winds at the surface will limit air dispersion and pollutants may build.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion. Several voluntary actions can help to reduce ozone formation such as driving less, refueling near dawn or dusk and conserving energy at home.

Up Next: Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds and remain dry for the majority of daytime hours. By late afternoon and into the nighttime hours as a warm front approaches the area from the gulf, we will begin to see isolated to scattered storms develop in areas of Texas and move our way. Isolated showers and storms will continue overnight and into Friday with another line of stronger storms anticipated to pass through the state Friday evening. Timing and threats will become more precise over the next 24-hours but the National Weather Service has already placed us in a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather development on Friday. This set-up is very similar to the system we saw to begin the week, with the potential for heavy rains and gusty winds. Check back over the next few days for the latest details on the end of week system, especially if you have outdoor plans Thursday or Friday.

Despite a few isolated storms on Saturday the weekend will be mainly dry. This weekend through the middle of next week will feature a stretch of quiet, yet warm and muggy days with highs near 90 ° and lows in the 70's.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.