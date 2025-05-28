Wednesday AM Forecast: Rounds of storms continue, Front brings dry weekend conditions

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the end of the workweek thanks to a stalled front over Louisiana. Once the front pushes south on Friday, rain chances diminish and conditions will greatly improve for the weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of the next few rounds of storms:

- Wednesday: Mainly during afternoon/evening, high wind gusts and heavy downpours possible

- Thursday: Scattered t-storms on-and-off all day with mostly cloudy "dry" periods

- Friday: final round of storms as front moves through, timing T.B.D, but should trend drier for evening plans

Today & Tonight: Wednesday starts off dry with a decent amount of sunshine. The sun early will help warm morning lows in the 70s into the middle and upper 80s before rain returns this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase around lunchtime today before scattered to numerous storms roll through this afternoon and evening; most will see rain today. Heavy downpours could make the drive home messy, so plan accordingly. A storm or two might be capable of gusty winds or contain some hail. Isolated showers will continue overnight and into the Thursday morning commute. Those that don't see rain early Thursday will be dealing with humid and mild morning conditions in the low-70s.

Up Next: The stalled front that helps to trigger storms on Wednesday will do the same through the end of the week. Thursday looks to be the rainiest day, with on and off showers and thunderstorms possible from sunrise to sunset. There will be dry periods in-between the passing storms, but mainly cloudy conditions will keep the gloomy mood around. By Friday, the front will finally move south, bringing one more round of storms as it does. Once the front moves into the Gulf, drier air will follow. Exact timing of the end of week storms is still up in the air, but there is good signal that conditions will be drying up for any Friday evening plans.

This Weekend: Drier air behind the front will bring a short-lived dip in humidity, mainly sunny skies, and even slightly below average temperatures for the last day of May and first day of June! Enjoy the nice weekend, because summertime heat and humidity moves back in next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.