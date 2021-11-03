Wednesday AM Forecast: Rain will reach the viewing area today

Some areas will see some rain before the day is over.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Wednesday is looking cloudy and a bit chilly. Afternoon temperatures will rise only into the low 70s which mean we will spend most of the afternoon in the 60s. As clouds get thicker through the day, a few showers will likely move into areas north and west of Baton Rouge. These showers will be mainly light rain and the timeline is between 5-8 p.m. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s and the clouds will persist. A few spotty showers will be around overnight as well.

Up Next: Thursday morning will start out gloomy with a few light showers as the boundary moves through. Not everyone will see rain as this front comes through, but it will be gloomy to start. All areas will be clearing in the evening. Rainfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday together are expected to be less than half an inch. Behind this boundary, temperatures will trend even cooler with afternoon highs in the mid-60s on Thursday and overnight lows dropping into the 40s through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: Wanda is currently a tropical storm out in the open Atlantic. Wanda will remain a fish storm with no active watches or warnings associated with it. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!