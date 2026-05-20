Wednesday AM Forecast: Numerous showers & storms today, some rain could be heavy

Rain/storms will become a common occurrence starting today, lasting all the way through this Memorial Day weekend. Afternoon commutes, and even weekend plans could get affected!

Today & Tonight: After a morning round of showers and a few storms, we should see a relative lull through the mid-morning. As we approach the middle of the day, and especially this afternoon, storms will begin to fire. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, with some of this rain heavy at times. Nuisance street/poor drainage flooding will be possible. Highs will reach into the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Although the overall rain coverage will decrease after sunset, isolated showers/storms are still expected overnight. Lows will reach near 70°.





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Up Next: The rain is not going anywhere all the way through this Memorial Day weekend. Moisture in our atmosphere will stay very high as upper-level disturbances continue to swing through. This will cause numerous showers and storms on a daily basis. Most of this activity will be confined to the afternoon and evening, but overnight rounds are still possible. 3-6" of rain is expected through early next week. Some localized locations could see even higher totals.

The main commute affected will be the PM commute, so be very careful on the roadways. Ponding on the roads will be possible, which could lead to hydroplaning if driving too fast. If you have outdoor plans this Memorial Day weekend, do not cancel just about yet. Make sure you have an indoor backup option ready just in case!

Because of all the clouds and rain, highs will only top out in the low to mid-80s over the next 7 days. Lows will be quite muggy, in the lower 70s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Balin

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