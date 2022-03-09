Wednesday AM Forecast: Mostly dry today, Big temperature changes coming this weekend

Most areas will stay dry today. A short warmup will only last through part of Friday before more rain and cold air moves in along the next front.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: As rain really struggles to come together over the area, today is going to trend drier than previously forecast. Areas south and east of Baton Rouge may see some spotty shower activity today, otherwise today will be a near repeat of yesterday. Keep an eye out for a shower if you are in Assumption, St. Mary, St. James, southern Ascension, and southern Livingston Parishes. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid-60s. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

Up Next: Thursday will bring dry skies with temperatures in the mid-70s before one more pass of rain on Friday. Expect showers to build in by late morning and rain will be on and off through the afternoon and evening across the entire area. After some scattered showers on Friday, the rainfall totals for the week will come in between 1-2 inches. That rain will come in along a cold front and temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend. Friday night plans will be met with on and off showers and temperatures dropping into the 30s. Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s as the rest of the rain clears. Saturday afternoon will be clear and cool with temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday night, some areas could drop below freezing. Keep a close eye on the forecast if you have already planted your spring flowers. You may need to cover your plants on Saturday before going to bed. Stay with the WBRZ Weather team for the latest.

Next week, temperatures warm back into the 70s. A few isolated showers are likely late Monday into Tuesday morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— late season freeze—please have access to alerts through Sunday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.