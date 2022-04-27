Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Layer up! Sunny skies and warmth to follow the chill
Though we started out chilly this morning, temperatures will climb fast.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Wearing layers is important today! Grab a jacket this morning and be ready for low 50s. As the sun comes up, the layers can come off. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Tonight, will be chilly with temperatures near 50 degrees.
Up Next: Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will still trend chilly through Friday morning, in the 50s. Morning lows will climb into the 60s by Saturday morning. The humidity will climb too. Temperatures will be muggy in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will be warm and a bit muggy, in the low 80s falling into 70s on Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium. A stray shower will be possible on Sunday, but it will not be enough to alter your plans. A chance for a quick shower lasts through Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU ramping up security ahead of expected record-setting crowd Saturday
-
Iberville residents show up for second DOTD meeting on new Mississippi River...
-
Potential buyer nearing deal for shuttered West Feliciana golf course
-
Neighbor upset over blight, contacts 2 On Your Side for clean sweep
-
Facebook Live stabbing victim died of smoke inhalation after attacker set car...
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...