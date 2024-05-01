Wednesday AM Forecast: Kicking off May with summer conditions, Isolated storms to end the week

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in place for SE Louisiana until 9am Wednesday morning. Patchy areas of dense fog could create very limited visibilities during the morning commute. Drive with caution and always use your low-beam lights when driving through areas of fog.

The first day of May could also be the first day we hit 90 degrees in the Capital City this year. The warm and humid conditions persist through the first week of the month, with the addition of isolated storms Thursday and Friday.

Today & Tonight: Mainly clear skies and calm winds early Wednesday will allow for more areas of patchy fog to develop around southeast Louisiana. The fog is not expected to be as widespread or dense as it was on Tuesday morning but it is advised for morning commuters to drive with caution in case you encounter an area of low visibility. By mid-morning, any fog will burn off and skies will once again be mainly sunny with a few fair weather cumulus clouds around. Afternoon high's in the Capital City could finally hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this year, kicking off the month of the May in a very warm fashion. Only a spotty shower or two looks possible today; most will stay dry.

Overnight, with more cloud cover building in, the fog potential looks less likely, though areas of fog will be possible in eastern parishes. Temperatures early Thursday will start off near 70°.

Up Next: To conclude the week, a few weak disturbances in the atmosphere will allow for isolated to scattered shower and storms around the region. A line of storms is expected to roll through Texas and into western Louisiana early Thursday morning. By the time it reaches the Capital Area, it is expected to weaken enough so that we will only see isolated storms during the morning and early afternoon hours. Besides the few storms, Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s. Similar conditions prevail on Friday; scattered showers and storms may be around during the day. This weekend continues the trend of above averagely warm days; mornings in the lower 70s will be followed by afternoon temperatures that flirt with the 90 degree mark. We expect a mix of sun and clouds each day and besides a pop-up shower, a mainly dry weekend.

The very warm weather will continue into the next workweek.

– Emma Kate Cowan

