Wednesday AM Forecast: Expect to see some showers on your evening commute

After a long dry stretch, expect to see some showers today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The muggies are back. This morning will be partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Temperatures will hit the low 80s this afternoon as showers bubble up. Showers will be most likely for areas south of I-10. The showers will move generally south to north and die out as they go. The most active time for rain will be between 2 and 7 pm. Expect to hit wet roads on your evening commute. Overnight temperatures will be muggy, in the upper 60s.

Up Next: A few showers may be left over on Thursday morning, then weak cold front will move through the area. We won’t see any major changes in temperature, but this boundary should usher out some humidity and rain chances. High temperatures will still trend in the 80s into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Rain coverage for the rest of the 7-day forecast is low. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next 5 days.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!