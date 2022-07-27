Wednesday AM Forecast: About half of the viewing area is set to pick up rain this afternoon

Hot temperatures will be followed by more showers and storms.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are finishing out July with the summer weather pattern on repeat. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s with the heat index getting up to 105° before any showers come through. About half of the area will see rain this afternoon. Showers should be scattered from the coast to Mississippi, so even if there is no rain in your area, thicker cloud cover should move in this afternoon to keep temperatures from getting into the upper 90s. Any showers today could produce very heavy downpours and street and poor drainage flooding.

Up Next: This pattern is set to repeat through the rest of the week. Keep your umbrella and your sunglasses close by. You may need both each day. Expect the morning hours to be mostly dry. If you need to get out and do yard work, the morning hours are more ideal. Not everyone will see rain every afternoon. You will be able to dodge the showers if you keep your WBRZ WX App close by. About 50% of the viewing area will see a shower each afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will max out in the low 90s and overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Check back in every day for a look at the futurecast for an idea of where the afternoon showers will bubble up. Rain coverage is going to scale back over the weekend with showers spreading out over only 30% of the viewing area. Again, rain will be largely in the afternoon hours and the whole day will not be a washout on Saturday or Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.