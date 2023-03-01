Wednesday AM Forecast: A line of storms will be here before the weekend

The severe weather risk has fallen as the next front approaches.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It’s going to be another easy day today. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We will have temperatures near 70° tonight and one more warm day for Thursday.

Up Next: Warm and muggy conditions will last through Thursday. Temperatures will trend in the mid-80s in the afternoon with overnight temperatures then falling into the 50s on Friday morning. A cold front will bring some storm activity early Friday morning. There is a level 2/5 slight risk for parishes north and west of East Baton Rouge. Storms are expected to move in from about 2-5am on Friday. Some of the storms will bring a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. Make sure you have a way to get warnings in the event you need them. Temperatures on the backside of this front will be cooler with lower humidity. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-70s and lows will be in the upper 40s. Temperatures will climb into the new week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through Friday morning. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.