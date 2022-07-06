Wednesday AM Forecast: A foggy start with more rain this afternoon

After some areas picked up nearly 5 inches of rain yesterday, more downpours are possible this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity is so high this morning, you may run into some patchy fog. We will get some sunshine this morning as temperatures climb into the low 90s. Scattered showers will bubble up this afternoon, but they will be more short lived today. Some areas picked up close to 5 inches of rain yesterday, and another heavy downpour today could cause a flood advisory or flood warning. Keep an eye out for water ponding on the roads this afternoon. Everything will dry up overnight and rain will be much more isolated heading into the second half of the week.

Up Next: By Thursday, rain coverage will start to pull back with showers becoming more isolated. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and the areas that see rain will trend even cooler. Showers on Thursday are more likely for areas south of the interstate. Showers are expected to be short lived. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. A stray shower or two will bubble up in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. More scattered afternoon showers will be in the forecast early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.