Weather-related school closures

Due to the ongoing freeze and winter weather event this week (Monday, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 16, 2021), some schools planning to re-open after a scheduled closure for Mardi Gras will remain closed.

Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ Weather team.

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.

Closed Wednesday (February 17, 2021)

City of Baker Schools

Livingston Parish Schools

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Public schools districts in Ascension, Central, East Baton Rouge, Tangipahoa and Zachary were already closed Wednesday, per the school systems' holiday schedule.

Iberville Parish students were not scheduled to be in school this week because the school system's academic calendar included holidays and professional development days for staff.

Higher education campuses closed Wednesday (February 17, 2021)

Baton Rouge Community College sites: All classes and activities are canceled

FranU

LSU - click HERE for more from the university

Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Ag Center and Southern University Law Center

*SU remote and online classes will continue as scheduled unless otherwise noted by respective instructors. Students should communicate any issues directly to their instructor/department.

Other school closings Wednesday (February 17, 2021)

Advantage Charter Academy

Hosanna Christian Academy

Second Baptist Christian Academy of Baton Rouge

Second Chance Academy