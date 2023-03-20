Latest Weather Blog
Weapon found at Baton Rouge magnet school causes confusion, worry among parents days later
BATON ROUGE - Parents are confused and concerned after receiving a voicemail Monday morning about possible random searches being conducted on students at Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet school after a student reportedly brought a knife to campus last week.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said a student brought a knife to FLAIM Thursday. No one was injured, and the weapon was reportedly confiscated by the school's security and Drug Task Force. FLAIM's faculty called the families of the students in the class where the incident occurred, but officials did not go into detail as to what the incident was.
Parents reportedly received a voicemail Sunday afternoon notifying them that students not just at FLAIM but in the entire district may be subject to random searches, and that K9 units would be present on campus.
Officials said this would be in an effort to "reduce the imposition of students and staff by having a single officer and K-9 on site without the need for any 'lockdown' or great law enforcement presence causing interruptions." However, officials did not specify whether this proposition was related to the incident on FLAIM on Thursday.
WBRZ did not see an increased law enforcement presence on FLAIM's campus Monday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. James: Glory, grace & gumbo - Sunday Journal
-
Crowds gather to St. Joseph's Cathedral Sunday to honor feast day in...
-
Dr. Hypolite Landry, former EBR coroner and record-setting pilot, dies at 96
-
St. Joseph's Cathedral celebrates day dedicated to St. Joseph, patron saint of...
-
Leprechauns spotted in Baton Rouge along Wearin' of the Green parade route
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield