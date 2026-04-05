'We lost everything:' Family rebuilding after home destroyed by fire at Broadmoor Apartments

BATON ROUGE - Nine people, including four children, were displaced in a Saturday night fire at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments.

"We lost everything in our house," resident Sylvia Taylor said.

Taylor has lived at Broadmoor with her daughter, Geneva, and other family members since January. On Sunday, they were picking up the pieces as their unit was considered a total loss by fire officials.

"We need some assistance right away because we have four kids who have lost all of their school clothes. They've lost all their materials and stuff that they had for school. It's just too much," Taylor said.

Baton Rouge firefighters were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. Around that time, Megan Matthews, a friend of the Taylors, heard what was happening and decided to help.

"When I first heard, I was actually driving, and I immediately stopped what I was doing and came over here to make sure that the kids were out and everybody was safe," Matthews said.

Officials say that a grease fire started in the kitchen and got out of control. The fire did not spread to any of the neighboring units.

"I've lost all the stuff that I had given to my daughter. I had bought her a brand-new dining room set and a brand-new bed. Two beds and two beds for the twins and stuff," Taylor said.

It's been a very emotional 24 hours for the Taylors, but Matthews says they are trying everything they can to help. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Taylors. It can be reached by searching, "Help Geneva Rebuild After Apartment Fire."

"If anybody can find me on social media, my name is Megan Matthews. You all can reach out to me as far as anything from clothes, shoes, electronics for the kids, and school clothes are going to be needed because they lost everything," Matthews said.