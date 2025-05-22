'We are doing it for our students:' EBR Schools summer meals program begins next week

BATON ROUGE - As the school year comes to an end, some students across the district will face a lack of access to food. To combat this, EBR schools are offering meals throughout the summer.

"We are doing it for our students. We do it for everyone in the parish because we're trying to help our community as well because, as a parent if your kids are out of school, they're not having to get that meal at school, they can still come and get a meal and as a parent, can save you some money. You can spend that money on something else that your child may need," Felecia Barnes, a regional supervisor at the EBR Schools Child Program said.

The program offers meals at over 80 sites throughout the school district; students will be able to eat lunch and breakfast on campus at several school locations, while others will provide go boxes with pre-packaged meals.

"Pick-up day is on Monday and Thursday, and you get enough meals on Monday for three days and on Thursday, for four days, so we cover the seven days. You have the breakfast and lunches and then the kids can do what they wanna do," she said.

The meal options will be the same as those offered throughout the school year.

"They can get a hamburger, they can get a chicken patty sandwich, and if they want something a little more hearty, we do have spaghetti and jambalaya that we do, and those are all things that our kids like during the school year, so we like to offer the same thing."

"We want to be happy and we want them to come back," she said.

The program begins May 27th. The list of schools and times for meals are listed below: