WBRZ wins three Regional Murrow Awards

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ took home three Edward R. Murrow Awards for its breaking news coverage, continuing coverage and a feature story.

The first award recognized the station's breaking news coverage of last year's snow day. The second was for continuing coverage of the explosion at Smitty's Supply in Roseland.

The third award went to Angelica Butine and videographer Joel Bruce for their One Tank Trip to BR.cade.