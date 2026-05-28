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WBRZ wins three Regional Murrow Awards

1 hour 2 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 4:37 PM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ took home three Edward R. Murrow Awards for its breaking news coverage, continuing coverage and a feature story.

The first award recognized the station's breaking news coverage of last year's snow day. The second was for continuing coverage of the explosion at Smitty's Supply in Roseland.

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The third award went to Angelica Butine and videographer Joel Bruce for their One Tank Trip to BR.cade.

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