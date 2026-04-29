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BRPD investigating fatal shooting along Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting along Woodcrest Drive on Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Woodcrest, just off of Greenwell Springs Road.
Several BRPD units and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
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Details were limited. WBRZ is working to gather more information.
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