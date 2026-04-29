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BRPD investigating fatal shooting along Woodcrest Drive

1 hour 44 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 1:24 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting along Woodcrest Drive on Wednesday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Woodcrest, just off of Greenwell Springs Road. 

Several BRPD units and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene.  

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Details were limited. WBRZ is working to gather more information. 

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