UPDATE: Storms approaching from the north, Severe T-Storm Watch remains in effect

UPDATE - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is approaching Amite and Wilkinson Counties. As these storms progress farther southeast in the coming hours, they bring the potential for gusty winds and large hail. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but that isn't the chief concern this time. It's worth noting that widespread severe weather is not expected, but it would rather occur on a more isolated basis. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. for areas along and north of I-10. It is these are that stand the best chance of coming across a strong storm into the evening — and even storms altogether.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for damaging winds and/or large hail in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, shelter in a sturdy, enclosed building. Ensure your pets have adequate shelter, and try to avoid covered decks, large rooms, and sheds. For more on severe thunderstorm safety, CLICK HERE.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms will be concentrated primarily along and north of the I-10/12 corridor into the early evening hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will expire in this region at 9 p.m., but the potential for rain will persist beyond that time. Off-and-on light showers are possible into Thursday morning as a cold front pushes into the area. As a result, lows will trend a few degrees cooler, bottoming out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

As the front stalls over the region on Thursday, intermittent showers remain in the forecast. While it won't be a total washout, keep an umbrella close. The Storm Station will also be keeping an eye out for another flare-up of heavier thunderstorms late in the day, possibly lasting into the evening. The frontal influence will create a stark north-to-south temperature contrast with cooler highs in the 70s in southwest Mississippi and warmer temperatures closer to 80° along and south of the I-10/12 corridor.

Up Next: The stalled front will play an even bigger role in the forecast on Friday as it interacts with a piece of energy in the atmosphere. Showers and thunderstorms will grow more numerous as the day progresses, keeping temperatures in the 60s for much of the day. Widespread rain will take over by late afternoon, potentially grinding the commute home to a halt. Rain will be steady, or even heavy at times, on Friday night as several inches of rain fall in the Capital Area. By the time rain wraps up early Saturday, most are looking at 2-4" of rain as a baseline, though there may be a few pockets pushing 4"+.

Friday night's rainmaker is trending even quicker, setting up a drier weekend. Aside from a few light showers on Saturday morning, most of the day is now looking dry and notably cooler with a high in the low 70s. Sunday will begin crisp with lows in the upper 40s, followed by a mainly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Sunshine will continue dominating into next week, with temperatures gradually rebounding.

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