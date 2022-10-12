WBRZ's new community outreach 2 The Pantry benefits St. Vincent de Paul kitchen

BATON ROUGE - A new community initiative headed by WBRZ and sponsored by the Valluzzo McDonald's and Associated grocers, 2 The Pantry, will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room and Community Kitchen.

St. Vincent de Paul serves a hot meal and a brown bag supper every day of the year to help food-insecure members of the community.

The first annual 2 The Pantry runs from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. WBRZ is live from McDonald's at 4979 Jones Creek Road collecting non-perishable items from donators and contributors.

