WBRZ's annual 'Stuff The Bus' campaign kicks off Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - As the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year approaches, WBRZ wants to ensure that Baton Rouge's students have the supplies they need to make the best of the upcoming school year.

To do so, Channel 2 is kicking off its annual 'Stuff the Bus' campaign Wednesday.

By means of this school supply drive that helps local parents and teachers get much-needed school supplies for their K-12 students, WBRZ is collaborating with local businesses and individual members of the community who want to give back.

Everyone who wants to assist is invited to help WBRZ fill up local school buses with school supplies for the community's children. To do so, simply drop off supplies at the Walmart on College Drive in East Baton Rouge or the Walmart in Port Allen in West Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 28.

Find out what kinds of supplies students need by clicking here.

Interested viewers will also want to tune in to WBRZ from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. on WBRZ Plus and again at noon to find out more about this annual campaign in behalf of Baton Rouge's students. During Wednesday's newscasts, WBRZ will provide viewers with frequent updates on the Stuff the Bus campaign.