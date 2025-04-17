WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Former On Your Side reporter Margaret Lawhon reflects on 14-year WBRZ experience

BATON ROUGE - Margaret Lawhon started her career in TV news at Shreveport after she could not find her way into a radio production class at LSU and chose television production, leading her to 14 years at WBRZ.

After enrolling in the class, she got a summer internship at KTBS and was hired at the end of the summer, but she landed her next job at WBRZ.

"I was the 2 On Your Side reporter for 10 years," Lawhon said. "I was here 14 years total, then segued into medical reporting for the last years I was here. I loved all of it."

For all those years, she was relentless, compassionate and a problem solver. She was able to make a difference and keep viewers informed on the latest medical news and breakthroughs.

Dedication made Margaret Lawhon a household name and earned her countless awards for both 2 On Your Side and 2 Your Health.