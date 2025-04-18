WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Former 2une In co-host Leo Honeycutt calls time at WBRZ 'best time ever'

BATON ROUGE — Leo Honeycutt had just received a prestigious journalism award in Monroe for an interview he did with President Ronald Reagan when then-WBRZ News Director John Spain recruited him to move to Baton Rouge to cover politics.

He said yes to the offer and was off to a running start.

"When I first got here, I was a one-man band," Honeycutt said about coming to WBRZ.

During his tenure at WBRZ, Honeycutt loved storytelling, taking viewers along with him on his many road trips to unique communities in south Louisiana. He'd then be the capital region's wakeup call, hosting 2une In with co-host Whitney Vann.

"We had a good time if you think you can get up at 3 a.m. after having four to five hours of sleep at night and still smile out in the community," Honeycutt said.

Leaving WBRZ in 1999, Honeycutt's passion for storytelling and writing continued. He is an accomplished author, chosen by late former governor Edwin Edwards as his official biographer.

When asked what his own book about his time at WBRZ would be called, he answered simply: "The Best Time Ever."

"Because you didn't get much sleep, but at that age, you didn't need much sleep. Now, I'm trying to catch up on all that," Honeycutt said. "We had so much fun. So many places we wanted to go, and we did go to. And everything I've done subsequently has all been because of what I've done here."

