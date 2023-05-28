WBRZ program note for Sunday morning

CLICK HERE TO WATCH WBRZ.COM LIVE STREAM OF SUNDAY MORNING NEWS

BATON ROUGE – Due to the Monaco Grand Prix telecast on ABC, WBRZ News 2 at 9 a.m. will air only on WBRZ Plus and our livestream and digital properties.

WBRZ Plus

Cox 11 (1011 HD); Eatel 2; Streaming here; antenna 2.2; Streaming TV apps