WBRZ program note for Sunday morning

Sunday, May 28 2023
BATON ROUGE – Due to the Monaco Grand Prix telecast on ABC, WBRZ News 2 at 9 a.m. will air only on WBRZ Plus and our livestream and digital properties.

