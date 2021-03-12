WBRZ morning show extends fond farewell to beloved reporter

WBRZ's morning news crew, 2une In, is saying goodbye to one of its beloved reporters.

Nadeen Abusada, a Baton Rouge native and LSU grad who is known for her outgoing and friendly personality, will no longer be awaking at the crack of dawn to join her fellow 2une In colleagues in the WBRZ newsroom.

As of Monday, March 15, Abusada will join the 10 p.m. news team to report alongside the likes of Sylvia Weatherspoon and Michael Shingleton.

2une In, sad to see one of their favorite reporters leave, gave Abusada a comedic farewell on Friday.