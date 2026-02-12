Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Two Angola inmates fatally overdose; three deaths in as many days in state facilities
ANGOLA — Two inmates fatally overdosed in Angola State Penitentiary on Thursday morning, 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office Samuel C. D’Aquilla said.
The Department of Corrections said the two inmates were named Jamar Owens and Thayer Green.
News of Thursday's fatal overdoses comes two days after another inmate in St. Gabriel's Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died of an alleged overdose. The three deaths come amid a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit detailing drug concerns and inmate safety in multiple state correctional centers.
Following WBRZ's reporting of issues in Elayn Hunt, Gov. Jeff Landry announced that state police would be conducting a detailed investigation into the allegations of misconduct and rampant drug abuse in state facilities.
The Department of Corrections also saw a new head—Gary Westcott—named on Thursday to replace former secretary James LeBlanc, who stepped down over health concerns on Friday.
