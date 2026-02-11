64°
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Parent arrested for assault after altercation at Istrouma High School
BATON ROUGE - A parent was arrested after an altercation at Istrouma High School, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD says Roshanda Williams, 45, was arrested and booked for assault on a school teacher by a non-student.
Police say Williams went to the school Tuesday because her son had been written up in a class and became "loud and cursing." In a parent-teacher conference, she became belligerent toward the victim before she continued cursing and became aggressive.
An officer assigned to extra duty began investigating, resulting in Williams' arrest.
