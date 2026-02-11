64°
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Parent arrested for assault after altercation at Istrouma High School

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 2:17 PM August 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A parent was arrested after an altercation at Istrouma High School, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Roshanda Williams, 45, was arrested and booked for assault on a school teacher by a non-student.

Police say Williams went to the school Tuesday because her son had been written up in a class and became "loud and cursing." In a parent-teacher conference, she became belligerent toward the victim before she continued cursing and became aggressive.

An officer assigned to extra duty began investigating, resulting in Williams' arrest.

