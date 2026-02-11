WBRZ Investigative Unit: Justice of the peace working outside jurisdiction signs agreement to stop

BATON ROUGE - A justice of the peace who was caught serving evictions outside of his jurisdiction signed an agreement saying he would stop.

East Baton Rouge Justice of the Peace Mark Miley was the subject of a WBRZ Investigative Unit report when he was facing misconduct claims from the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.

The commission said an investigation found Miley intentionally presided over evictions outside of his Ward 3 District 1 jurisdiction. It said Miley knew he didn't have jurisdiction over these cases because when a plaintiff did bring it up, he would grant the objection.

Miley signed the agreement instead of having a disciplinary hearing.

Miley is one of six justices of the peace in East Baton Rouge Parish, who are responsible for settling small-claims disputes and evictions, for which they receive a fee that supplements their salaries.

Although Miley's base salary was less than $10,000, he took home over $220,000 in 2024.

In the newly-signed agreement, he also had to pay $1,148 in court costs.