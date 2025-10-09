78°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers beat No. 1 team in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, the LSU Tigers beat the No. 1-ranked team in Death Valley for the first — and so far only — time in the team's history.
On Oct. 11, 1997, the Tigers were a 15-point underdog against the top-ranked Florida Gators. The Tigers were coming off a 56-13 loss against the Gators in Gainesville the previous year, as well as a 58-3 loss in Death Valley in 1993.
At the start of the '97 matchup's fourth quarter, the teams were tied. Then the Tigers took the lead, causing fans to rush the field, tearing the goal posts down for the first time in history.
When the scoreboard read 0:00 at the end of the night, the Tigers had won 28-21.
Watch more WBRZ history here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening...
-
'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
2une In Previews: Help and Hope Ascension holding domestic violence prevention march...
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers